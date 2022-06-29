Derek Carr teams up with Visalia Rawhide for free bobbleheads

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Bulldog and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is putting his own "likeness on the line" for South Valley baseball fans and a good cause.
On Saturday, July 9, the first 500 fans to enter Valley Strong Ballpark will receive a free Derek Carr bobblehead.
The Bulldog legend will also be auctioning some of his game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia during the game.
Proceeds from that auction will go towards benefiting Valley Children's Hospital.
Carr and his wife have a personal connection the Valley Children's after their son underwent emergency surgery immediately following his birth.
