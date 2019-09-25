affordable housing

Developer plans to turn old Fresno hospital into affordable housing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes will be coming to the old University Medical Center Campus.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of 33 acres on the campus to Fresno-based Construction Management Group.

They plan to renovate the facility at Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

It's gone unused as a hospital for 12 years with about 800 possible housing units.

40% of those units will be dedicated to affordable housing.

The four million dollar sale is expected to be finalized by Christmas Eve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohospitalhousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New apartment complex coming to Madera for veterans
Fresno Housing Authority to accept Section 8 housing pre-applications in June
Four Fresno families selected to receive new homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
One person is dead after three-car crash north of Sanger: CHP
Vape pen charger explosion causes thousands in damage to woman's home
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle
Fresno gang members caused fights during prison peacemaking program
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Show More
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
More TOP STORIES News