Developer plans to turn old Fresno hospital into affordable housing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes will be coming to the old University Medical Center Campus.The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of 33 acres on the campus to Fresno-based Construction Management Group.They plan to renovate the facility at Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.It's gone unused as a hospital for 12 years with about 800 possible housing units.40% of those units will be dedicated to affordable housing.The four million dollar sale is expected to be finalized by Christmas Eve.