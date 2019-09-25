Developer plans to turn old Fresno hospital into affordable housing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes will be coming to the old University Medical Center Campus.
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of 33 acres on the campus to Fresno-based Construction Management Group.
They plan to renovate the facility at Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.
It's gone unused as a hospital for 12 years with about 800 possible housing units.
40% of those units will be dedicated to affordable housing.
The four million dollar sale is expected to be finalized by Christmas Eve.
