Dine and Dish: Mike's Grill in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The meats are seasoned with a mixture Mike Murietta calls "'magic dust."Mike's Grill is where you find the aptly named "Hanford Burger.""Onion ring, our homemade BBQ sauce, melted jack and cheddar and bacon on a garlic buttered toasted artisan bun," Mike Murietta said.Customers smile when it arrives and keep smiling in between bites."You can't beat it," says Kadie McGaha. "It's amazing and for the prices for what you get, it's really good."Mike and his wife, Patti have been serving up South Valley favorites for more than 21 years."Philly cheesesteak is probably our most popular sandwich, next to our pastrami sandwich," Patti said.Sometimes, they even take requests."We have two dairymen that have created their own linguica sandwich with two fried eggs on it," Patti said.MIke says it all starts with quality ingredients."It's certified Angus beef aged and grained to perfection," he said.This is the kind of place where everyone knows your name."It doesn't matter whether you're an old customer or a new customer," says Curt McGaha. "If he's not busy behind that grill, he comes out. Not 30 seconds. He'll kneel down and talk to you how about how you're doing.""I would say it's our hometown environment," Patti said. "I mean, everybody knows everybody in Hanford."Mike's Grill also plays a part of Hanford's history. We're told its original location was the site of the first gas station in Kings County.