Dine and Dish: MOTO Delicatessen & Bodega in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Italian meats play a starring role at Moto Deli and Bodega in central Fresno, across from Fresno High School.

Owner Carlos Moran named his sandwiches named after movies and characters.

"Just to have fun with them. Be a little different than most deli," Moran said.

The Goodfellas is a top seller.

"Mortadela, hot capcollo, acero salami, fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto we make here," Moran said.

Moto has been a big hit in the neighborhood.

"It's something we desperately needed. It's a great place to come. There's always laughter here. There's always great food," Fresno resident Kyra Orgill said.

You have the Point Break, which is the fish sandwich.

The tuna sandwich comes with pickled red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini on focaccia.

"I like the American Graffiti. It has horse radish. It's really yummy and the pizza nights are wonderful. The pizzas are so good," Fresno resident Celena Martin said.

"After 5 pm, we transition into a wine bar. We do these Roman flatbreads and then we serve wine," Moran said.

The pepperoni flatbread had hot honey drizzled onto the ricotta cheese.

The prosciutto flatbread comes with arugula, fresh mozzarella and tomato.

Anything you get with a sandwich you can enjoy in a salad, like the chopped salad.

"It's got salami, pepperoncini, tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella," Moran said.

Moran thought more people would prefer to grab their food and go but most prefer to dine in.

"The neighborhood really embraced it," he said.

Some come to enjoy a charcuterie board and the restaurant's cool vibe.

"Oh, it's the best place ever. There's so many people here that it spills out into the street. It's a fun time," Orgill said.

