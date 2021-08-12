house fire

Neighbors: Dinuba home that caught fire had been empty, blighted for years

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News is learning more about the fire that destroyed a vacant home in Dinuba on Thursday morning and spread to another home, leaving a family displaced.

City fire officials say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

But neighbors say the vacant home on Vermont Avenue has sat empty for years, and they claim the owner has never taken care of it.

Those neighbors say they've complained to the city numerous times, even as recently as a few weeks ago.

Action News reached out to city officials about the blighted house, but we have not heard back yet.

The house next door has significant fire and smoke damage, but the family managed to escape when the fire broke out.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help them recover from the fire.

