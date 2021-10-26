Dinuba police searching for missing at-risk 83-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dinuba Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk elderly man.Police say 83-year-old Charles Sisney was last seen on Monday around 8 am leaving a Chevron in Wasco.Authorities say Sisney was driving towards Highway 99 in a 2006 Ford Escape.Police say he has Alzheimer's and other health issues.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department.