Disney+ Day: BTS concert film 'Permission to Dance on Stage' and sneak peek at 'Andor' now streaming

Ahead of Disney+ Day on Thursday, On The Red Carpet brings you this special sneak peek.

Disney+ Day is here and fans can celebrate with the release of a new BTS concert film and a special sneak peek of "Andor," the latest series from the "Star Wars" franchise.

Fans of the popular Korean pop group can now stream "BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA," a film showcasing the band's live performances at SoFi Stadium in late 2021.

Performances of hit songs from the group's catalog such as "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" will be featured in the film.

"Andor" will be released Sept. 21 with a three-episode premiere, but fans can now catch a sneak peek of the series on Disney+. The series explores the growing rebellion against the Empire and focuses on Diego Luna's character, Cassian Andor, and his path to becoming a rebel hero in the "Star Wars" galaxy.

Disney+ Day will also bring special perks for subscribers at theme parks, movie theaters and more.

