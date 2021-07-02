Arts & Entertainment

'Happily Ever After' fireworks return to Disney World

EMBED <>More Videos

Fireworks return to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO -- Disney World guests watched fireworks dazzle and explode around Cinderella Castle in person for the first time since the theme park shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just in time for Independence Day celebrations, Magic Kingdom's "Happily Ever After" and EPCOT's "EPCOT Forever" spectaculars returned to Disney World Thursday night.



Disneyland in California will resume their nightly fireworks shows on July 4.

The fireworks shows had been put on hold in order to discourage people from gathering together after the parks reopened following COVID-related closures last year.

Disney parks in the US are slowly easing their COVID-19 protocols. Face masks are now optional in most areas for guests of the California and Florida parks who are fully vaccinated.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydisney worldotrcfireworks
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News