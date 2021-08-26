California wildfires

Dixie Fire: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits base camp to cook meals for firefighters

EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri cooks meals for Dixie Fire firefighters

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. -- The "Mayor of Flavortown" paid a visit to firefighters on the frontlines of the Dixie Fire Wednesday.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted photos of celebrity chef Guy Fieri and its firefighters at the Dixie fire's base camp at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Susanville.



Fieri, known for providing meals to first responders, was serving up food at the Dixie Fire base camp.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 735,000 acres in Butte, Plumas and three other counties, drawing firefighters from across the state to help.

Go here for the latest updates and information on wildfires burning in California.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthern californiasan josecalifornia wildfiresfoodfireact of kindnessguy fiericelebrity chefcookingwildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News