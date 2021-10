FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California are getting some help from the Central Valley.On Tuesday, the Clovis Fire Department deployed Brush Engine 40 as part of a Fresno County strike team.The department also has two EMT crews responding to the wildfire. They are currently on day five of their deployment.The Dixie Fire is burning in Butte and Plumas counties. It's burned more than 85,000 acres and is currently 15% contained.