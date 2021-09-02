DMV: California commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Californians who have commercial driver's licenses set to expire now have more time to get a renewal.The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Thursday that commercial licenses, learner's permits, endorsements, and special certificates set to expire between March 2020 and November 30, 2021, have been extended through November 30.Drivers who have commercial driver medical certifications have their certificates extended through the end of September.DMV officials said those who have a commercial learner's permit could also take their commercial driver's test without the usual 14-day waiting period. This rule lasts through November 30, too.Anyone who is eligible for the extension will not receive a new card or paper extension in the mail.