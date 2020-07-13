DMV giving 1-year driver's license extension for drivers 70 and older

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Californians who are 70 and older will get an automatic one-year extension for their driver's licenses, the Department of Motor Vehicles said on Monday.Seniors who have a license that expires between March 1 and December 31 of this year will receive the extension. Normally those seniors need to apply for driver's license renewal in-person at a DMV office. Because of COVID-19 health safety concerns, the DMV does not want seniors to have to travel to an office at this time.These drivers won't get a new license in the mail, but they can request official documentation of the extension.The deadline for drivers 69 and younger with licenses that expired between March and July to renew their licenses is July 31. Driver's license renewals are available online.