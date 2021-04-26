Family & Parenting

Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart

EMBED <>More Videos

Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A father and son who have not seen each other in nearly 60 years reunited in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

Richard McCleary had not seen his son, Jimmy, since he was small enough to hold.

"I held him twice, and it's been a hole in my heart for 57 years," he said in an interview with a local ABC affiliate.

Jimmy's mother put him up for adoption shortly after his birth.

Decades later, Jimmy took a DNA test hoping to find his biological father. The database found a possible match.



That match was Richard McCleary, who now lives in South Carolina. Although, interestingly, until recently when McCleary moved, the father and son had been living just 30 minutes apart.

The newly reunited family now said they're spending some time together, getting to know each other and making up for lost time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouth carolinareuniondnaadoptionfamily tree dna
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News