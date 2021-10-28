domestic violence

More than 100 domestic violence suspects arrested in Tulare County operation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major domestic violence operation over the last month in Tulare County resulted in more than 100 suspects being arrested.

Sheriff's deputies teamed up with officers across the county to serve arrest warrants on people connected to domestic violence offenses.

The effort is part of a yearly initiative for law enforcement groups to crack down on domestic violence in the month of October.

In all, officers arrested 109 suspects wanted for violent crimes across Tulare County this month.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
