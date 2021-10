TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Congressman Devin Nunes was in the South Valley on Saturday for an event with several conservative guest speakers.The Devin Nunes Freedom Festival was held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.Donald Trump Junior was one of the speakers who addressed the crowd virtually.Republican Kevin Faulconer attended in person - and made his pitch to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the anticipated recall election this fall.