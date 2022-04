STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after two people were shot in Strathmore overnight.Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Avenue 188 and Road 240 at about 12:30 am.Sheriff's officials say a man and woman were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.They were taken to a nearby hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.A motive for the shooting or possible suspect information has not been released.Authorities are asking anyone for information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.