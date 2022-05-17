Business

Downtown Fresno businesses able to help clean area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno businesses have an opportunity to take action and help beautify the area.

The city is teaming up with the Downtown Fresno Partnership to host an "adopt a planter program."

The mission is to freshen up the area and build curb appeal.

Right now, applications are open to downtown businesses through May 31.

Once the planters are chosen, they will be freshly painted and moved to the selected business.

$100 grants are also available to help with the initial planting.

Nearly 30 of them are available for adoption.

You can find out more and apply here.
