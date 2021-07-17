Police identify 33-year-old homeless man shot and killed in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man experiencing homelessness was shot to death in downtown Fresno.The shooting happened around 8 pm near California Ave. and Los Angeles Street on Friday.Fresno police said officers found the man, 33-year-old Rafael Llamas Lopez of Fresno, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a homeless encampment.Lopez was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries shortly after.On Monday, the police department called the deadly shooting a 'senseless act of violence' and asked for the community's help to find the murderer.They said they do not yet know the motive and urged the many people present when the shooting occurred to come forward with information.This was the 42nd homicide of the year in Fresno.Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (559)498-STOP.They can also contact Fresno Police Department homicide detective Manny Romero at (559)621-2451 or Detective Mark Yee at (559)621-2407 with information.