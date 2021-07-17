Police identify 33-year-old homeless man shot and killed in downtown Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Police identify homeless man shot and killed in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man experiencing homelessness was shot to death in downtown Fresno.

The shooting happened around 8 pm near California Ave. and Los Angeles Street on Friday.

Fresno police said officers found the man, 33-year-old Rafael Llamas Lopez of Fresno, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a homeless encampment.

Lopez was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries shortly after.

On Monday, the police department called the deadly shooting a 'senseless act of violence' and asked for the community's help to find the murderer.

They said they do not yet know the motive and urged the many people present when the shooting occurred to come forward with information.

This was the 42nd homicide of the year in Fresno.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (559)498-STOP.

They can also contact Fresno Police Department homicide detective Manny Romero at (559)621-2451 or Detective Mark Yee at (559)621-2407 with information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News