Dramatic helmet video shows firefighters rushing to put out flames raging inside

Helmet camera video is giving us a first look at the view of Fresno firefighters as they battled a three-alarm fire that destroyed a vacant home in Southeast Fresno.

Firefighters arrived at the boarded up house engulfed in flames Friday night at around 7:30 p.m.

In the video, you can see crews taking a defensive approach to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Firefighters do not believe anyone was inside at the time. However, neighbors say they have seen homeless people in the area the past few days and noticed trash piling up.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
