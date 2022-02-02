Dream Donuts in Clovis putting a twist on sweet treats

Taking Action Together

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're celebrating your team's victory or craving something sweet to cope with your team's loss, Dream Donuts in Clovis has your Super Bowl spread covered.

Owner Tum Ouk says, "The Super Bowl is coming, so we're going to make it every day. Then it's Valentine's Day after that."

While Halloween, Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day are the busiest holidays for the bakery, the designs for this NFL postseason have boosted business.

Customers come from as far as the Bay Area to see if the donuts taste as good as they look.

Manager and decorator, Sreymon Yi says it's social media that has helped their following grow.

"We post it on Instagram, Facebook and a lot of people share," Yi said.

The eye-catching designs are a hit with kids.

Ouk says, "They like the custom donuts, especially Spider-Man and unicorns."

As for what keeps business going strong, the family-run shop treats customers like family, including regular turned friend Fred Bermel, who says, "this is like home to me."

Ouk and Sreymon took over the shop on Gettysburg and Willow three years ago. That's when they introduced custom orders for any occasion.

But they also have a classic recipe that doesn't disappoint.

When it comes to customizations, the idea is if you can dream it, they can design it. They've got you covered for birthdays, the big game, even bachelorette parties.

Custom orders need at least 24 hours' notice but with designs like these, you shouldn't wait until the last minute.
