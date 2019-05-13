Driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash in Tulare County

Two people are dead following a weekend crash in Tulare County.Highway Patrol officers say it happened Sunday night on Road 60 just south of Avenue 232.They believe the driver of 2006 GMC ran a stop sign and hit a 2006 Pontiac with a 75-year-old woman and 67-year-old woman.They both died at the scene.The driver who ran to stop sign suffered major injuries and was arrested for DUI.The CHP shut down Road 60 for two hours to investigate.