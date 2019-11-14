Driver charged with DUI after school bus crashes into ditch in Oregon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon -- An Oregon school bus driver faces DUI charges after a bus carrying children careened off the side of a road and into a ditch Wednesday.

In security camera footage taken from the Long View School District bus, screams can be heard coming from some of the 10 students aboard as the vehicle crashed on Southwest Old Highway Road in Washington County.

"I am so sorry," the driver is heard saying.

Police said the 20-year-old driver, Jonathan Gates, appeared to be impaired and arrested him for DUI-controlled substance.

He remains suspended as an investigation continues.

None of the students, ages 10 to 16, were injured. A school aide aboard the bus was also unharmed.

Meanwhile, the school district is coordinating a plan for screening bus drivers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonschool bus accidentduibus crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire crews battle multiple garage fires at apartment complex in central Fresno
Man critically injured after Madera County crash, officers say he's 'lucky to be alive'
Bakersfield man arrested 11 years after double murder
91-year-old Clovis woman scammed out of $70,000 by man posing as her son
Fresno man robs Lyft driver at gunpoint, holds woman hostage
Security guard arrested for using excessive force during citizen's arrest
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
Show More
Fresno Unified holding hiring event at McLane High School
Government hiring census takers in the Central Valley
Animation shows deadly FAX bus collision from driver's perspective
Ex-TV correspondent accused of asking 9-year-old for sexually suggestive pics
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
More TOP STORIES News