Driver crashes into water well at Fresno County elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crashed into a water well in Fresno County early Monday morning, police say.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. at West Park Elementary School on North and Valentine, just west of Fresno.

Police say the driver was going too fast for rainy conditions. He lost control of his car, crashed through a fence and hit a water well in the school's parking lot.

The driver is OK. Authorities cited him for driving without a license.

Crews worked to get the water shut off and to clear the area.
