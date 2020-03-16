Driver crashes into water well at Fresno County elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crashed into a water well in Fresno County early Monday morning, police say.It happened just after 4:30 a.m. at West Park Elementary School on North and Valentine, just west of Fresno.Police say the driver was going too fast for rainy conditions. He lost control of his car, crashed through a fence and hit a water well in the school's parking lot.The driver is OK. Authorities cited him for driving without a license.Crews worked to get the water shut off and to clear the area.