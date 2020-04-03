crash

Driver injured after fire extinguisher crashes through windshield on Hwy 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver of a medical transport van has been hospitalized after officials say a fire extinguisher crashed through the front window of his vehicle on Friday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 41 near the Ashlan Avenue off-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol is now investigating to determine if the extinguisher was thrown from the roadway or the overpass.

The driver suffered cuts and bruising to his face from the impact of the shattered windshield.
