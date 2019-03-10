Driver takes off running after hitting multiple cars on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have arrested a man in his early 30s for crashing into multiple vehicles on Highway 180 near Academy Avenue Saturday evening.According to officers, the driver was traveling westbound on the highway at around 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the center divider into the eastbound lanes, striking three other vehicles.Officers found the man about a mile and a half away from the scene.His vehicle is registered out of Firebaugh and officers say he will be booked for felony DUI hit-and-run.CHP says several people who were in the vehicles that were hit received minor injuries.