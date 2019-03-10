Driver takes off running after hitting multiple cars on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have arrested a man in his early 30s for crashing into multiple vehicles on Highway 180 near Academy Avenue Saturday evening.
According to officers, the driver was traveling westbound on the highway at around 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the center divider into the eastbound lanes, striking three other vehicles.
Officers found the man about a mile and a half away from the scene.
His vehicle is registered out of Firebaugh and officers say he will be booked for felony DUI hit-and-run.
CHP says several people who were in the vehicles that were hit received minor injuries.
