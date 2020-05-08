FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: how loud can my music be before it's illegal? Is there a limit?
"The Vehicle Code specifically addresses this," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "And it states that if the car stereo can be heard more than 50 feet from the vehicle, it is illegal."
"However, depending on where you live, you may want to check your city ordinances to see if they have stricter guidelines," Pennings advised.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: How loud can my music be before it's illegal?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News