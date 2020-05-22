FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I'm at a red light and an emergency vehicle is behind me with lights and sirens on, should I run the red to let them through?
"Oftentimes when an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens is approaching an intersection that is red, you will see the emergency vehicle go into the opposing lane cautiously, and clear the intersection before proceeding through," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"There are some situations where there are barriers and medians where the emergency vehicle absolutely can't go around and that situation the emergency operator may choose to try to split between traffic in order to get to the front of the intersection," he said. "In that situation, it's recommended that the drivers will inch to the left and to the right to make room for the emergency vehicle to get to the front of the intersection."
"Regardless of the situation, it is not an excuse or a reason for you to run a red light," Pennings said.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: If an emergency vehicle is behind me at a red light, do I run the light?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News