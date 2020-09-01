FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what are the rules for tractors and farm equipment on roadways? During harvest, farming equipment is often being moved on the road and it backs up traffic.
"In these situations, it's mandatory for this equipment to have the proper lighting if it's during the hours of darkness," said CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings. "It's also mandatory for them to have the orange safety triangle on the rear of the vehicle."
"The law requires the operator to pull over and allow vehicles to pass if there's more than five vehicles behind them," he explained. "However, if you find yourself in a situation where you would like to pass them, it is incumbent upon the driver to do so legally and do so safely."
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: What are the rules for farm equipment on roadways?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News