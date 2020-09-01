Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: What are the rules for farm equipment on roadways?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what are the rules for tractors and farm equipment on roadways? During harvest, farming equipment is often being moved on the road and it backs up traffic.

"In these situations, it's mandatory for this equipment to have the proper lighting if it's during the hours of darkness," said CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings. "It's also mandatory for them to have the orange safety triangle on the rear of the vehicle."

"The law requires the operator to pull over and allow vehicles to pass if there's more than five vehicles behind them," he explained. "However, if you find yourself in a situation where you would like to pass them, it is incumbent upon the driver to do so legally and do so safely."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Can I use my phone while I'm at a stoplight?
Know the Road: Radar vs. Lidar
Know the Road: Can I drive with my dog on my lap?
Know the Road: Roundabouts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 emergency order enforcement: A Tale of Two Cities
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
Man hospitalized after being shot while driving in Merced
Central California coronavirus cases
Free COVID-19 testing in Madera County: List of dates, locations, times
2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Show More
Union threatens boycott of Foster Farms following COVID-19 outbreak
Visalia Mall reopens at reduced capacity, with safety measures in place
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County
Electronic waste company to host drive-up job fair in Fresno
Fresno agriculture company completes major expansion during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News