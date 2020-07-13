Man drowns near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has drowned near the Lewis Creek National Recreation Trail, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say they received a call just before 5 p.m. about a possible drowning victim at the trail off of Highway 41 and Cedar Valley Dr.The man was able to be taken out of the water and CPR was done, but he died at the scene.It is currently unknown what led to the drowning or the identity of the man.