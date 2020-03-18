fresno county

Drunk driver admits to killing Kerman man in head-on crash in 2017

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man admitted Tuesday to driving drunk and killing another driver on a foggy morning in January 2017.

Fifty-nine-year-old Andres Garza died when a Chevy pickup hit his Honda Accord head-on at Jensen and Chateau Fresno Avenue.

RELATED: Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss

Prosecutors initially charged Jose Antonio Montano with murder because he had a point-one-oh blood alcohol content and a prior DUI conviction in 2007.

They dropped the murder charge as the trial was set to start in exchange for a plea deal that will get Montano about the same amount of time in prison.

Garza's family was on board with the decision by the Fresno County district attorney's office because they were more concerned with closure than a life sentence with the same likely time served.

A judge is now scheduled to give Montano his punishment in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kermantraffic fatalitiesdrunk driving deathfogfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno County courthouse taking extra safety measures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Driver crashes into water well at Fresno County school
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County after walking onto roadway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Tulare County holds Town Hall on COVID-19
Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient
Show More
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Kori Muhammad admits to killing 4 people
Fresno State food cupboard running low amid coronavirus concerns
Firefighters adapting new safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak
Tulare and Visalia malls change hours, some stores close in response to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News