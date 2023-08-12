Crews working to contain Dry Creek Complex fire, hot and dry conditions expected

The Dry Creek Complex Fire has burned 378 acres and is 30 percent contained as of Friday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dry Creek Complex Fire has burned 378 acres and is 30 percent contained as of Friday night.

While firefighters have been able to get a handle on most of the blaze now, they say they are preparing for the upcoming dry and hot conditions.

From the air to the ground, firefighters are working around the clock to contain the Dry Creek Complex fire in Tulare County on Dry Creek Drive.

"The dry complex, it started as 7 small fires here in the Woodlake area," said Savanna Birchfield with the Cal Fire Tulare Unit.

Birchfield says the fire started Thursday morning, and since then, crews from near and far are helping battle the flames.

"We also have some agencies from out of the county. LA County Fire is here. We have Cal Fire from Fresno and from San Luis Obispo, also here," said Birchfield.

She says it's important to have extra hands on the ground due to the upcoming weather expected.

"It's important to have all of these agencies assisting us with this fire because it's helping us gain containment quicker. We have dry and hot weather right now, so getting a hold on a fire at this time is really essential," said Birchfield.

Meteorologist David Spector with the National Weather Service says the temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

"The one big impact, it looks like we're really going to warm up. The temperatures are going to be into the triple digits again by Sunday and well into the triple digits Monday through Thursday," said Spector.

Spector says thunderstorms are expected in the higher Sierra through the weekend, causing a chance for fires.

"There's still a threat because the fuels are very dry, but due to the high precipitable water content, these storms are going to be wet," said Spector.

Spector says heat safety is still the number one priority for people during this time, and Birchfield says firefighters are now working on mopping up for the fire.

"Essentially what mop up is, is we're cleaning around the edges of what has already burned // just so if we see anything that's still warm, giving off a little bit of smoke, we're smothering those areas, just to make sure it doesn't re-ignite any kind of fire," said Birchfield.

You can find more information about a wildfire action plan for your family here.

