DUI

Fresno police conducting DUI checkpoints on New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve, Fresno Police Department's message is simple: Don't drink and drive into 2022.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno PD conducting DUI checkpoints on New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve, Fresno Police Department's message is simple: Don't drink and drive into 2022.

"We want people to have fun, but we want them to have a plan," said Officer Felipe Uribe.

If you plan on going out for New Year's Eve, expect to see DUI checkpoints in Fresno.

Police will be conducting checkpoints starting at 6 pm on New Year's Eve until 4 am on New Year's Day.

"Think of you, yourself, your family and everybody else out on the roads," Uribe said.

DUI checkpoints will be located across the city. While police won't disclose where the checkpoints will be, law enforcement said the locations are where they've seen the most crashes and previous DUI arrests.

"Does it work? Absolutely," shared Uribe. "For every impaired driver we get off the streets, it's a life saved. Even if it's that one driver that we catch, it's one less on the streets."

According to police data, 11 people were arrested one year ago, between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, at DUI checkpoints.

However, Officer Uribe stresses that the goal isn't to arrest people. It's to keep people safe.

"Those 11 arrests that we had that night, again, accidents, injuries and deaths that were prevented," he said.

A DUI arrest can also make a dent in your wallet.

For a first-time offense, it's more than $13,000 in penalties and fines, plus a suspended license.

"It can haunt you for a very long time," said Officer Uribe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoduiarresttraffic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
8-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash near Dinuba
Fresno County sees increase in DUI cases, deaths
Suspected drunk driver arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Merced
1 killed, 2 injured in suspected DUI crash in Tulare Co.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News