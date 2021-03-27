cute animals

Stray dog steals purple unicorn toy - repeatedly - from Dollar General; then gets adopted

Duplin County Animals Services officer bought dog, named Sisu, purple unicorn toy before adoption
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina dog is settling into his new forever home -- after getting attention for his shoplifting.

He's about a year old and named Sisu. Instead of a cat burglar, he's earned the title of dog burglar.

He repeatedly broke into a Dollar General in Duplin County, North Carolina -- and stole a purple unicorn.

RELATED: Squirrel steals package from Chicago building, takes it to roof

The store eventually called animal services, and the responding officer decided to buy the toy for him.

On his adoption information -- the shelter said Sisu, "knows sit, lay, heel and loves unicorns from Dollar General."

Now, he's stolen someone's heart, and he and his toy have found a new family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinatheftcute animalsdogadoptionu.s. & worldtoyspet adoptiondollar store
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
French bulldogs place 2nd in top 10 most popular dog breeds
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian's National Zoo: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
How UCSF Fresno saved a COVID patient's life
Mayor Dyer cleaning up homeless encampments
SW Fresno residents frustrated over unreliable internet
Fresno County ramping up resources as vaccine eligibility expands
CA releases guidance to hold graduation ceremonies
Tulare Co. movie theater reopens
Show More
Schools encourage safe spring break to avoid COVID surge
Young Asian Americans speak up against violence
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
Fresno ice cream shop worker accused of having child porn
More TOP STORIES News