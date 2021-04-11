E-waste drop-off event held in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 cars passed through Clovis Community College as part of an E-waste drop-off event on Saturday.Clean Earth gave residents the chance to safely dispose of products like paint, oil, and pesticides.Locals could also get rid of large electronics and appliances -- all free of charge.Organizers say this was one of their most successful e-waste drop-offs in recent memory.They feel the pandemic has forced more people to clean out their homes -- specifically when it comes to appliances and technology.