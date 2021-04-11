Society

E-waste drop-off event held in Clovis

EMBED <>More Videos

E-waste drop-off event held in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 cars passed through Clovis Community College as part of an E-waste drop-off event on Saturday.

Clean Earth gave residents the chance to safely dispose of products like paint, oil, and pesticides.

Locals could also get rid of large electronics and appliances -- all free of charge.

Organizers say this was one of their most successful e-waste drop-offs in recent memory.

They feel the pandemic has forced more people to clean out their homes -- specifically when it comes to appliances and technology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovistechnologywaste management
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News