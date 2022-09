Construction workers nearby found the body and informed deputies, which they described as a Hispanic man.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal in Earlimart Tuesday morning.

Deputies say it was found in the area of Road 192 just before 7 am.

Construction workers nearby found the body and informed deputies, which they described as a Hispanic man.

It is not known how the body ended up in the canal or his cause of death.