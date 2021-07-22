Body found in Earlimart, homicide detectives investigating

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after a dead body was found in Earlimart Thursday afternoon.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the body was found in the area of Avenue 24 and Road 156.Homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation.It is not known what led to the body being found at this time.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.