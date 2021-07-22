Body found in Earlimart, homicide detectives investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

Body found in Earlimart, homicide detectives investigating

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after a dead body was found in Earlimart Thursday afternoon.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the body was found in the area of Avenue 24 and Road 156.

Homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation.

It is not known what led to the body being found at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earlimartbody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News