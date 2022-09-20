Domestic violence suspect shot by Tulare County deputy

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy in Earlimart Monday night.

Deputies were initially called to a home on N. Front St. around 7 pm to follow up on a recent domestic violence case.

One of the deputies noticed the suspect was at the home. The suspect then reportedly tried running away and pulled out a gun.

The man was then shot by a deputy. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

