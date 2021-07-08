earthquake

Earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 rattles Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An earthquake rocked Central California on Thursday afternoon.

The USGS registered a magnitude 5.9 quake, hit at 3:49 pm on the east side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, near the town of Walker.

Since the first quake, there have now been more than a dozen aftershocks ranging between M 2.9 and M 4.2

The earthquake and its aftershocks were shallow, originating around 4 and 5 miles underground. Shaking is more intense from quakes that hit close to the surface, which is likely why it was felt so strongly in Central California.



Caltrans District 9 is responding to multiple calls of fallen rocks on California highways.

Traffic on Highway 395 is being moved to Highway 182 in Bridgeport. There is currently not an estimated reopening time.

Caltrans also said there may be delays on Highway 89 in northern Mono County.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

