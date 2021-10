LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake just shook the Central Valley.According to the USGS , the earthquake's epicenter was 2.5 miles away from Los Banos.It struck at 4:23 pm about 3.1 miles below the surface of the earth.The quake followed a pair of 3.5 magnitude quakes that hit southern California earlier in the day.