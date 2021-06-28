Mother detained after 3 young children found dead in Los Angeles home, officials say

The children were described as two boys and one girl, all under age 3.
By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother detained after 3 children found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES -- A 28-year-old mother has been detained as a "person of interest" after her three young children were found dead in the family's Los Angeles home on Monday, officials say.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 600 block of South Ferris Avenue in East Los Angeles around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

At the location, they found three children who were unresponsive. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene. The children were described as two boys and one girl, all under age 3.

Their suspected causes of death have not been determined, but officials say there were no indications of a shooting.

Lt. Chuck Calderaro with the LASD homicide bureau said the biological mother of the children was detained for questioning as a person of interest. She and another family member were home at the time authorities responded. The children's father was not home at the time.

"At this point it's very preliminary in the investigation," Calderaro said. "We know the children were in a bedroom within the house. As far as cause of death that's unknown at this time and that's under investigation."

Neighbors and other family members said one of the children was a baby, roughly six months old.

Investigators referred to the deaths as "suspicious" but were not releasing additional details about any suspects or circumstances.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleseast los angeleslos angeles countymurderchild deathhomicide investigationhomicidechild killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News