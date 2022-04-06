List of Easter celebrations, egg hunts happening in Central California

Below you'll find a full list of the upcoming events:
Saturday, April 9
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Lions Park-744 S Park Ave, Kerman
9 am - 12 pm
Contact: City of Kerman Parks and Rec
Information: The City of Kerman Parks, Recreation, and Community Services invites you to join our Easter Eggstravaganza & Earth Day event on April 9th, 2022 from 9:00AM - Noon at Lions Park. Celebrate by taking pictures with the Easter bunny, hunting for eggs in the park, and participating in Earth day activities. Click here for more information.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Northpointe Community Church-4625 W Palo Alto Ave, Fresno
9:30 am - 11 am
Contact: 559-276-2300
Information: We're super excited to have an Easter Egg Hunt for NorthPointe families this year! The hunt itself is designed for kids (Babies - 4th Graders), but the whole family is invited. We're also going to have face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny! Make sure to get there for the kick-off celebration at 9:30AM near the Baptism Pool. Click here for more information.
BUNNY BRUNCH & EASTER CELEBRATION
Children's Storybook Garden & Museum-175 E Tenth Street, Hanford
(Brunch) 9:30 am - 11:30 am & (Celebration) 10:30 am - 12 pm
Information: Parents and kids can enjoy breakfast and games with the Easter Bunny during the Bunny Brunch. After the Brunch, enjoy additional games, activities, and Easter Egg Hunt until noon. Pre-registration is required FOR THE BUNNY BRUNCH. Space available for 30 children only. Easter Celebration: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Children: $12 Adults: $5. Parents and kids can have fun in the Garden enjoying games, activities, and an Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available online on our website, Eventbrite, or at the Garden. Tickets at the Gate day of the event for an additional $2. Click here for more information.
EASTER EGG HUNT & CAR SHOW
Al Radka Park-5897 E Belmont Ave
12 pm - 2 pm
Information: Come and enjoy a family fun event. Free to the public. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Enjoy free food and refreshments and face painting. This is an outdoor event. There will be a small car show for family entertainment. Click here for more information.
Saturday, April 16
WILLOW GARDENS' EASTER EGG HUNT
Willow Gardens Nursery-10428 N Willow Ave, Clovis
10 am
Information: It's that time of year again! Join us at Willow Gardens Nursery on Saturday, April 16th at 10 a.m. for an Easter egg hunt! Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. with 3 different start times based on age. All children free under 10 years old. Click here for more information.
VISALIA PAL EASTER EGG HUNT
Lincoln Oval, Visalia
10 am - 10:30 am
Information: Visalia Police Activities League (PAL) would like to present our Annual Lincoln Oval Park PAL Easter Egg Hunt. The Egg Hunt will begin at 10:00 am. We will have over 4000 eggs hidden within the park and each egg will have a prize. Many other eggs will contain tickets for an even bigger prize. The Easter bunny will also be present to meet and greet the kids in attendance. Bring your own basket to enjoy the egg hunt. There will be an egg hunt for toddlers and an egg hunt for the older children. Click here for more information.
PPCMF EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Zumwalt Park, Tulare
11 am - 5 pm
Information: The Paulie Pryce Cortez Memorial Foundation Easter Eggstravaganza at Zumwalt Park in Tulare. Easter egg hunt Photos with the Easter Bunny Vendors Face painting Corn hole games and more fun Free admission. Click here for more information.