Beloved Porterville Unified trustee dies at 73

The community is mourning the loss of a well-known and respected Porterville Unified trustee. Sharon Gill passed away Sunday at the age of 73.The governing board trustee died after complications from a medical procedure, according to the Porterville Unified School District.Gill was first elected to represent the Porterville Union High School District in 1990. She then served through the unification of the high school and elementary districts to form Porterville Unified in 2008.Gill went on to work as a trustee for PUSD, most recently being re-elected to her position in 2016, where she served as the Clerk for the Governing Board.PUSD Superintendent Nate Nelson remembered her as a "champion of education" and said she was a fixture in the community.Gill is survived by her husband and her three sons.