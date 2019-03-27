Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics

Deep cuts to programs meant to help students were called into question Monday during a congressional subcommittee.Educational Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the cutbacks in the Department of Education's budget request for 2020, including the elimination of all $18 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics.272,000 children and adults from the United States participate in the Special Olympics.She suggested it is better supported by philanthropy and instead proposes to add $60 million more to charter school funding.DeVos's budget request also cut funds from after-school programs and support for students from low-income families, proposing a 12 percent overall decrease in federal funding for education.