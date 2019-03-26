Central Unified to build new high school campus for growing student population

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The educational complex which houses Deran Koligian Stadium, as well as Glacier Point Middle School and Harvest Elementary, is expected to be home to Central Unified's newest high school in August 2021.The area at Ashlan and Grantland continues to see steady growth with new housing developments bringing in more families."This is a school that has been needed in this district for many years and to get to the point where we're able to finally deliver that that's exciting news for us in the community," said assistant Superintendent Kelly Porterfield.The new high school is the final piece of the educational puzzle.4,500 students are enrolled at the Central High East and West campuses, so a new school big enough for 2,500 students is needed in the district."We have teachers that are required to share classrooms, and that's not the ideal," Porterfield said. "We also have had to install additional portable classrooms to expand the existing facilities."It hasn't been determined if Central Unified will have 3 stand-alone high schools or if one of them will be a magnet school.The new $128 million campus will feature a Visual and Performing Arts Center."The facility is definitely needed in the district. It's going to draw a lot of community members to this side of town," said Director of Facilities Joseph Martinez. "Housing, I think, it's going to have a huge impact with bringing student population to this area."The district's classroom crunch will also be eased by another new campus.Temporary classrooms at Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary will soon be replaced by a brand new school which is scheduled to open in August.Central Unified will put the project to bid in April. It expects to break ground on the new high school this summer.