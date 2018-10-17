CHEVRON

Chevron helping teachers with "Fuel Your School" campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Chevron is donating thousands of dollars to teachers in Fresno County through their "Fuel Your School" campaign.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chevron is donating thousands of dollars to teachers in Fresno County through their "Fuel Your School" campaign.

Megan Lopez, who is the public affairs representative with Chevron, explained this is the second year they've partnered with Fresno County schools to help teachers get supplies for their students.

"Chevron understands that school teachers they spend a lot of money out of their own pockets to get materials so we are here to help them with that," she said.

She said teachers fill out an application and from they choose from hundreds of teachers.

On Wednesday morning all seven teachers at CTEC High School received supplies.

John Delapp, a science teacher at CTEC, was given supplies to help his student understand the process of making concrete.

"We try to provide authentic learning experiences that are also linked with contents of other courses. So one of our pathways is commercial construction, currently they are working on a project in that class to make concrete pavers for a neighboring elementary school," he explained.

He added students can now experiment, changing one variable to figure out the best mixture of concrete.

Delapp mentioned this prepares students for the construction world outside of high school.

Last year Chevron donated nearly $200,00 to 265 teachers in Fresno County and they are looking to do the same this year.

"It's just great to know we have businesses in our community that really recognize the hard work that is going on and there is always that need for extra resources," said Jim Yovino who is the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

Anyone can help raise money for schools in Fresno County.

All you have to do is fill your tank at any participating Chevron or Texaco gas station in Fresno County.

Lopez explained they will donate $1 for every eight or more gallons when someone fills their tank.

"We are just appreciative and humbled and we just can't wait to do great things," Delapp explained.

Fuel Your School is part of Chevron's overall support for education, which has totaled over $400 million worldwide since 2013.

Teachers interested in applying for funding can go to DonorsChoose.org and give a detailed list of the materials and supplies needed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchevroneducationschoolFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEVRON
Police search for suspect who stabs man at Fresno gas station
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
More chevron
EDUCATION
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno, pending board's approval
New program putting tablets into the hands of Fresno Unified students
Northeast Fresno academy teaching preschool children Spanish
Minarets High School looking to transform bus into mobile production van
More Education
Top Stories
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno, pending board's approval
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Show More
Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems
Kids and Trauma: What to Look for
Vacant house fires becoming an increasing problem in Fresno
Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor
Consumer Watch: Alternative medical treatments
More News