education

Clovis Unified teacher wins State Educator of the Year

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis Unified teacher is receiving top honors for her work inside the classroom. Liberty Elementary School teacher Stephanie Patterson won the California League of Elementary Schools State Educator of the Year in January.

Patterson says she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

"I think I've wanted to be a teacher since the 4th grade," said Patterson. "I had a great 4th-grade teacher."

A Clovis native and graduate of Fresno State, Patterson spent 10 years as a teacher with Central Unified before starting at Liberty Elementary in Clovis Unified 6 years ago, focusing her curriculum on collaborative learning.

"We try to get them to debate with each other, to affirm each other, to respectfully disagree with each other," said Patterson.

Now a 4th-grade teacher herself, she's focused on setting her students up for success, taking the cue from campus leadership and working to implement the best practice with her students.

"I really want them to take on a sense of ownership and independence when they leave the classroom," said Patterson.

"When I research something and I present it to the staff, she gets it," said Liberty Elementary Principal George Petersen. "Not only that, I get to see it implemented. I read it in a book, I read it in a research paper, but she makes it happen in the classroom."

Patterson was nominated for the award last fall and was one of 12 regional winners up for the honor.

"Teaching is really hard, it's messy, it's difficult and no two days are alike, but I think that challenge is what keeps me in the profession," said Patterson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Students create feeding box prototype for new Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Students use escape room-inspired learning game in class
Local high schoolers recognized for innovative 'Smart Mask' idea
High school student battling terminal cancer graduates early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 with machete
Key witness in Pete Garcia case had bad feeling at house party
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after handcuffing teen with autism
Show More
Extra precautions you can take during the freezing Valley temperatures
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger playing together goes viral
VIDEO: Iowa voter pulls support for Buttigieg after learning he's gay
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
More TOP STORIES News