education

Dancing and discussion at Fresno County Public Library kicks off 2020 Big Read

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a big launch in Downtown Fresno for this year's Big Read!

Special performances and guest speakers kicked off the Fresno County Public Library's Big Read. The community is encouraged to read and discuss a certain book.

The selection is Citizen: An American Lyric by author Claudia Rankine. The award-winning book covers examples of African Americans experiencing microaggressions and racism.

"It's really important for us to read as a society as a community in Fresno County because we are so diverse," says Tiffany Polfer with the Fresno County Public Library. "We have a lot of really great experiences with all the people in Fresno County, and I think if we all read books like this, we can start to see eye to eye, start to see other people's lives and experiences.

The library has Big Read events planned this month through April. You can see the schedule on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationbooksreadingracism
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
High school student battling terminal cancer graduates early
Merced College offers fast track certificate for careers in nutrition
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
Fresno State's Hmong minor helping students celebrate their heritage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
One person dead after being hit by train in Tulare County
'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free
Man arrested, facing several charges for posing as ridseshare driver
NYPD officer shot in an 'attempted assassination,' commissioner says
Woman killed in northwest Fresno crash identified
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Show More
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
Local flower shop working harder to be prepared for Valentine's Day
HS student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for the Oscars
Baseball stars of the future showcase home run skills at Chukchansi Park
Red carpet rolls out for Night to Shine prom in South Valley
More TOP STORIES News