FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The majority of students enrolled in Fresno Unified -- over 80% -- qualify for free or reduced-price meals. But these students aren't the only ones who will be able to enjoy a free lunch this summer.
The district's free summer lunch program will serve kids one through 18.
Superintendent Bob Nelson made the announcement outside of the Roosevelt high cafeteria. Nelson wanted to make sure young people are being fed over the hot summer months.
He said, "Come let us help you parents. This is our opportunity to help you and let us help you put your kids in the best place because we know good, well-fed kids leads to very high educational outcomes."
The partnership with the Economic Opportunities Commission is designed to help fight childhood hunger during a time when kids might not have enough to eat at home.
Morgan Terry of the EOC said, "One of three in Fresno county kids experience devastating hunger during school breaks. That translates to about 84,000 kids going hungry every day."
The summer selections will include fresh grub, valley produce to help young people eat a healthier diet.
FUSD Food Services Director Jose Alvarado explained, "Locally grown fruits and vegetables will include yellow and white peaches from the Kingsburg area, plums from Reedley, watermelon from Kerman and Selma. Locally-grown strawberries. Zucchini, cherry tomatoes and oranges from the Fresno county region."
Kids can eat at 50 different campus cafeterias.
LINK: FUSD Free Summer Meals
The lunches start Friday and last until August 12th. Students don't have to register for the free lunches or show financial need but you do have to eat the meals on the school site.
There are free lunch programs across the state. If you don't live in Fresno, click here to look for a location near you.
LINK: California Listing of 2018 Summer Meal Service Sites