Coronavirus

Fresno Co. superintendents discuss school districts' response to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools announced its steps to reduce the spreading of the novel coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

The decision is in response to Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health's recommendation to cancel large gatherings with over 250 people.

Superintendents from Fresno, Clovis, Central, Sanger and Kings Canyon said they would cancel "non-essential" activities for students, such as field trips, sports activities and award ceremonies.

Classes will remain in session, officials said.

Officials said that the superintendents are remaining in communication with each other and the community to monitor the situation.

WATCH: Fresno Co. superintendents discuss school districts' response to COVID-19 concerns


This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno countyhealtheducationcoronavirusfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Broadway in NYC to go dark amid coronavirus outbreak
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
4 SJ firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 77 on leave
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Tulare Co. health officials provide updates on confirmed COVID-19 case
Man shot in the hand in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police investigating after 2 shot in northwest Fresno
Mountain West Conference suspends all spring sports amid COVID-19 concerns
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at NY Costco
Show More
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
CIF cancels state basketball championships
Jerry Dyer set to be Fresno's next Mayor after Andrew Janz concedes
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
More TOP STORIES News