Fresno Unified releases online learning plan for new school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District has released the learning layout for the upcoming school year.Superintendent Bob Nelson unveiled the plan to keep students engaged and on track to succeed while learning from home.Students will have blocks for live, virtual instruction each morning, with school beginning around 9 am.TK and Kindergartners will have three 30-minute sections in the morning.First- through sixth-graders will have three 45-minute blocks, and middle and high school students will be on a block schedule, with three 60-minute periods.The district says they're also working to incorporate time for teachers to provide additional support for students after lunch.School administrators say they intend to keep both parents and students in the loop each week."Your teachers will be sending you and your parents messages every Monday morning with a 'week at a glance' look, so parents, that will give you what to expect for the week ahead," said Nelson.Teachers will also be holding office hours for students and parents to ask questions.School site leaders plan to host weekly meetings to keep everyone on track and on the same page.The district says this new plan is a "living document" and will be modified accordingly with any new county or state guidelines that could be released.