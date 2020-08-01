fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified releases online learning plan for new school year

Students will have blocks for live, virtual instruction each morning, with school beginning around 9 am.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District has released the learning layout for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Bob Nelson unveiled the plan to keep students engaged and on track to succeed while learning from home.

Students will have blocks for live, virtual instruction each morning, with school beginning around 9 am.

TK and Kindergartners will have three 30-minute sections in the morning.

First- through sixth-graders will have three 45-minute blocks, and middle and high school students will be on a block schedule, with three 60-minute periods.

The district says they're also working to incorporate time for teachers to provide additional support for students after lunch.

School administrators say they intend to keep both parents and students in the loop each week.

"Your teachers will be sending you and your parents messages every Monday morning with a 'week at a glance' look, so parents, that will give you what to expect for the week ahead," said Nelson.

Teachers will also be holding office hours for students and parents to ask questions.

School site leaders plan to host weekly meetings to keep everyone on track and on the same page.

The district says this new plan is a "living document" and will be modified accordingly with any new county or state guidelines that could be released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcoronavirusfresno unified school districtcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Fresno Mission working to help homeless students with distance learning
Fresno Unified School District making preparations for distance learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. teen is first CA child to die due to COVID-19
Fresno County will soon need extra beds for COVID-19 patients
Fire tears through two Clovis homes, leaving families displaced
Central California coronavirus cases
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Atwater park
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
Show More
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
More TOP STORIES News